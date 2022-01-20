UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds Meeting To Review Traffic Management In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 07:50 PM

RPO holds meeting to review traffic management in Murree

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan held a meeting on Thursday to review security arrangement and traffic management of Murree in view of recent expected rain and snowfall

According to police spokesman, the meeting was attended by SSP Operations/Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Wasim Riaz, Sector Incharges, DO Headquarters Traffic and other concerned.

The meeting issued instructions for precautionary measures while every possible help to tourists visiting the Murree.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said that Murree should be divided into 5 sectors, to ease traffic flow and to improve law and order there.

Additional personnel would be deployed at congested areas, he added.

The unfit vehicles should not be allowed to enter Murree, he pointed out.

The RPO remarked that the plan should be prepared according to the meteorological department's advisory.

He was of view that the coordination between the district administration, police and traffic personnel be further improved during snowfall.

