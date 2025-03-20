RPO Holds Meeting With DPC
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 11:10 AM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sargodha, Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, on Thursday held a meeting with members of the District Peace Committee (DPC) to discuss the prevailing law and order situation.
District Police Officer (DPO), Bhakkar, Shehzad Rafiq Awan was also present in the meeting.
The RPO said the role of the Committee was vital to maintaining peace in the district adding, that the committee would play its role in promoting religious tolerance in the district.
He said the committee’s suggestion would be given priority for promoting peace in the district.
APP/mdl/378
