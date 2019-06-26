RPO holds meeting with DPOs, SDPOs

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur, Imran Mehmood here on Wednesday presided over a meeting of District Police Officers (DPOs) and Sub-Divisional Police Officers through video link

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur, Imran Mehmood here on Wednesday presided over a meeting of District Police Officers (DPOs) and Sub-Divisional Police Officers through video link.

He said that eradication of crime was the top priority of police and all the officers must ensure timely provision of justice to the complainants.

He directed the DPOs to hold open katchehri at their offices and monitor the presence of SHOs at Police Stations from 4 to 6 pm through cameras.

He said that police personnel was showing good performance and must be appreciated and rewarded with certificates and prizes.

All the officers must ensure that National Action Plan was being executed in true letter and spirit, he said.

He also directed to beef up security at Mosques, Imambargahs, churches, temples, markets, and parks.

The RPO instructed officers to ensure installing of alarms and CCTV cameras at banks and jewellery shops. He asked the officers to continue crackdown against illegal arms and narcotics.