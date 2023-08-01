Open Menu

RPO Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

RPO holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held a open court at his office here on Tuesday.

He listened to the public grievances and issued on the spot orders for early resolution of their problems.

He directed the police officers to utilize all resources for provision of justice to the ailing humanity at their doorsteps.

Siddiqui said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. The provision of justice was top priority ofthe police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

A large number of people from different walks of life and police officers attended the open court.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Sargodha All From Top Court

Recent Stories

Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for countryâ€™s economy: COAS

18 minutes ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

50 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

1 hour ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

2 hours ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

3 hours ago
Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

3 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAEâ€™s expertise in government ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

4 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

4 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan