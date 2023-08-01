RPO holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held a open court at his office here on Tuesday.

He listened to the public grievances and issued on the spot orders for early resolution of their problems.

He directed the police officers to utilize all resources for provision of justice to the ailing humanity at their doorsteps.

Siddiqui said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. The provision of justice was top priority ofthe police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

A large number of people from different walks of life and police officers attended the open court.