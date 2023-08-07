Open Menu

Published August 07, 2023

RPO holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held an open court at his office here on Monday.

He listened to the public grievances and issued on the spot orders for early resolution of the same.

He directed the police officers to utilize all resources for provision of justice to citizens at their doorsteps.

Siddiqui said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. The provision of justice was top priority of the police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

A large number of people and police officers attended the open court.

