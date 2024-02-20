RPO Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharak Kamal Siddiqui held an open-court here
on Tuesday to address grievances of people.
According to a police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to officers concerned
of Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Sargodha districts of the region to take action
and submit a report.
The RPO also issued orders to officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports
at the earliest.
