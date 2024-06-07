RPO Holds Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Under the open door policy of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, Regional Police Officer Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema held an open court after offering Friday prayer
On this occasion, the RPO said that the purpose of the open court is not only to fulfill the demands of justice by reducing the barriers between the public and the police but also to make society a cradle of peace.
He also listened to the problems of the citizens and issued immediate orders to solve them.
