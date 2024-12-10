RPO Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Asif Shehzad Khan held an open court at the regional office as part of the Punjab government's open door policy.
In the open court, inquiry orders were issued based on the grievances submitted by citizens.
Officers from the respective districts were tasked with addressing the applications promptly and submitting reports within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring fair consideration based on merit.
RPO Asif Shehzad Khan highlighted that organizing the open court facilitates swift resolution of citizens' complaints, prioritizing timely delivery of justice and merit-based decisions.
