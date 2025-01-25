RPO Holds Open Court
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Asif Shehzad Khan held an open court at the regional office as part of the Punjab government's open door policy.
In the open court, inquiry orders were issued based on the grievances submitted by citizens.
Officers from respective districts were tasked with addressing the applications promptly and submitting reports within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring fair consideration based on merit.
RPO Asif Shehzad Khan highlighted that organizing open courts facilitate swift resolution of citizen complaints, prioritizing timely delivery of justice and merit-based decisions.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO holds open court25 seconds ago
-
Justice Ayesha urges foreign alumni to enrich others with their knowledge29 seconds ago
-
Two POs nabbed33 seconds ago
-
Tribute to literary legend: Aslam Ansari Auditorium inaugurated38 seconds ago
-
13 arrested41 seconds ago
-
88 kites recovered42 seconds ago
-
PM praises young Pakistani players for winning global championships44 seconds ago
-
Judicial Academy completes training for judges to expedite inheritance case resolution31 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness,anti-encroachment measures51 minutes ago
-
Orphan children from Alkhidmat spend day at Dir Scouts Headquarters1 hour ago
-
DC approves 94 development schemes1 hour ago
-
Abducted Tank policeman found dead, funeral prayers offered1 hour ago