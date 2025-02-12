Open Menu

RPO Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The newly posted RPO Zeeshan Asgar held an open court at his office here on Wednesday.

He listened to the public grievances and issued orders for redress on the spot.

The RPO said that protecting the rights of the people, redressing complaints and providing them justice immediately is the top priority of the police department.

He said that delay in providing justice to the oppressed citizens would not be tolerated.

He said that the zero tolerance policy will be implemented strictly for mistreatment of citizens or unnecessary delay in registering cases. He issued instructions to the police officers to investigate the cases on merit without taking any pressure.

