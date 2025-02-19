RPO Holds Open Court:
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan held an open court at his office here on Wednesday.
He listened to public grievances and issued orders for their early solution.
He directed police officers to utilize all resources for the provision of justice to citizens at their doorsteps.
Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances.
A large number of people and police officers attended the open court.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti for comprehensive strategy to improve healthcare system6 minutes ago
-
PM invites Bahrain's businessmen to invest in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court:6 minutes ago
-
Technical education cornerstone for national development: Fawad Hashim6 minutes ago
-
AC fines marriage hall for violations16 minutes ago
-
Health minister promises upgradation of THQ in Kot Addu16 minutes ago
-
IFA takes bold steps to cut salt intake, promotes healthier eating26 minutes ago
-
DC launches second phase of 30-day big catch-up campaign26 minutes ago
-
Engr Amir Muqam pays tribute to late Prince Karim Aga Khan26 minutes ago
-
World Day of Social Justice to be observed on 20 Feb36 minutes ago
-
D&SJ visits Tehsil Bar Association46 minutes ago
-
Fair treatment stressed for every patient at DHQ Hospital56 minutes ago