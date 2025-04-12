Open Menu

RPO Holds Open Court:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan on Saturday visited Jhawarian police station where he inspected various sections and reviewed amenities provided by the government of Punjab.

Following the inspection, the RPO conducted an open court at the police station, which witnessed a large turnout from the local community. Citizens openly shared their concerns and issues, upon which RPO Khan issued directives for their resolution.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf was also present during the visit.

More Stories From Pakistan