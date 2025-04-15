Open Menu

RPO Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RPO holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Asif Shehzad Khan held an open court at the regional office as part of the Punjab government's open door policy.

In the open court, inquiry orders were issued based on the grievances submitted by citizens.

Officers from respective districts were tasked with addressing the applications promptly and submitting reports within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring fair consideration based on merit.

RPO Asif Shehzad Khan highlighted that organizing the open court facilitates swift resolution of citizens' complaints, prioritizing timely delivery of justice and merit-based decisions.

Recent Stories

realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

1 hour ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

1 hour ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

2 hours ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

2 hours ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

3 hours ago
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off

4 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

4 hours ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

5 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan