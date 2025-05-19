RPO Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan held an open court at his office here on Monday.
He listened to public grievances and issued orders for their early solution.
He directed police officers to utilize all resources for the provision of justice to citizens at their doorsteps.
Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. A large number of people and police officers attended the open court.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil Service trainees briefed on cultural revival initiatives6 minutes ago
-
Losses of lives, properties in windstorm grieves PPP leader6 minutes ago
-
PTI to send delegations abroad to highlight Indian aggression : Shibli Faraz6 minutes ago
-
PM youth program focal person visits UoS to promote empowerment initiatives6 minutes ago
-
UoS opens Data Center to strengthen digital infrastructure6 minutes ago
-
AC visits Basic Health Unit6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Jinnah square Murree Road Underpass Project6 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
PU to organize conference6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Diplomacy: A strategic response to counter Indian propaganda16 minutes ago
-
Dozens of livestock die from Tabaq disease in Parachinar16 minutes ago
-
Wife’s murderer arrested16 minutes ago