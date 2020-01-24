RPO holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja hold an open court at his office on Friday.

The RPO listened to complaints and issued directives for redressal of complaints.

He also directed the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the arrest of criminals.