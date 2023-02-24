UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds Open Court In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held a khuli kutchehry (open court) here on Friday at his office.

He listened to the public grievances and ordered early resolution of their problems.

He directed the police officers to utilise all resources for provision of justice to the ailing humanity at their doorsteps.

Siddiqui said that the basic purpose of holding the open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of the public grievances. Provision of justice was top most priority of the Police Department and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard, he added.

A large number of people from different walks of life and police officers attended the open court.

