Open Menu

RPO Holds Open Court In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 07:29 PM

RPO holds open court in Sargodha

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held an open court at his office, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held an open court at his office, here on Friday.

He listened to the public grievances and issued orders for their early redressal.

The RPO directed the police officers to utilise all resources for provision of justice to the public at their doorsteps. He said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. The provision of justice was top priority of the police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, the RPO added.

A large number of people from different walks of life and police officers attended the open court.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Sargodha All From Top Court

Recent Stories

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

7 minutes ago
 PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing perso ..

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..

12 minutes ago
 Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

12 minutes ago
 Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey St ..

Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium

12 minutes ago
 500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai cr ..

500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown

12 minutes ago
 CED organises seminar to mark International Women' ..

CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day

16 minutes ago
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi ..

British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

2 minutes ago
 Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record ..

Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures

16 minutes ago
 Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

17 minutes ago
 AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of Marc ..

AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March

17 minutes ago
 Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agen ..

Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency

7 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan