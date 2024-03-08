RPO Holds Open Court In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held an open court at his office, here on Friday
He listened to the public grievances and issued orders for their early redressal.
The RPO directed the police officers to utilise all resources for provision of justice to the public at their doorsteps. He said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. The provision of justice was top priority of the police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, the RPO added.
A large number of people from different walks of life and police officers attended the open court.
