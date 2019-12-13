UrduPoint.com
RPO Holds Open Court To Address People's Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:44 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajak Friday conducted khuli Katchery with an aim to resolve the public issues at their door step

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sohail Habib Tajak Friday conducted khuli Katchery with an aim to resolve the public issues at their door step.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens from the four district of the region while while officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The people recorded their complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints.

The RPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to concerned.

On the occasion, he urged the police personnel to keep close liasion with citizens to protect their life and property at all cost.

He also appealed to civil society to cooperate with police for ensuring durable peace in the district.

