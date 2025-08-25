RPO Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, held an open court at TMA Hall in jurisdiction of City Police station to listen directly to public grievances here on Monday.
SP Rawal, SDPO City, SHOs and other police officers were also present on the occasion. Citizens presented their complaints, which the RPO heard attentively.
He issued on-the-spot directions to concerned officers for timely and transparent action.
He further directed that reports on all applications must be submitted within the prescribed time frame.
RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that open courts are an effective and transparent way to provide justice and strengthen communication between the police and the public.
Later, the RPO visited City, Ganjmandi and Ratta Amaral police stations.
He inspected the front desks, reference systems, and records to review performance and facilities being provided to the public.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Home Secy reviews reforms, training programs at PPSTC Sahiwal3 minutes ago
-
AST Lighthouse treated 70,000 eye patients in last 16 years; Maj Gen (Retd) Rehmat Khan3 minutes ago
-
RPO holds Open Court to address public grievances3 minutes ago
-
Senate body voices concern over poor telecom services3 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Naqvi visits Railways Headquarters, reviews security measures13 minutes ago
-
SC acquits accused from drugs recovery case23 minutes ago
-
Second APBCMGCCT to be stared from Sept 01 in Quetta: Meena Majeed23 minutes ago
-
IHC cancels cause-list of CJ Sarfraz Dogar23 minutes ago
-
WSSP waives water connection fee for three months33 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 57 kg of drugs worth Rs 7.6 million in 10 operations33 minutes ago
-
One killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident33 minutes ago
-
Police arrest thief, stolen motorcycle, valuables recovered33 minutes ago