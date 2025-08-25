RPO holds Open Court to address public grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, held an open court at TMA Hall in jurisdiction of City Police station to listen directly to public grievances here on Monday.

SP Rawal, SDPO City, SHOs and other police officers were also present on the occasion. Citizens presented their complaints, which the RPO heard attentively.

He issued on-the-spot directions to concerned officers for timely and transparent action.

He further directed that reports on all applications must be submitted within the prescribed time frame.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said that open courts are an effective and transparent way to provide justice and strengthen communication between the police and the public.

Later, the RPO visited City, Ganjmandi and Ratta Amaral police stations.

He inspected the front desks, reference systems, and records to review performance and facilities being provided to the public.