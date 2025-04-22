RPO holds open courts, hears public grievances

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema visited Gujrat in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif "Justice at the Doorstep," where he held open courts and paid surprise visits to multiple police stations

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tayyab Hafeez Cheema visited Gujrat in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif "Justice at the Doorstep," where he held open courts and paid surprise visits to multiple police stations.

The open courts were held in the jurisdictions of Police Station Kunjah and Police Station Mangowal (Akbar Marriage Hall), accompanied by SP Investigation Gujrat, Muhammad Riaz. A large number of citizens were in attendance.

During the sessions, RPO Cheema listened to the grievances of over 100 complainants and issued on-the-spot orders for immediate redressal. As a result, FIRs were registered on more than 15 applications, while four police officials were suspended following public complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO reiterated that there is zero tolerance for corruption within the police force.

He emphasized that providing swift and transparent justice is the top priority of Punjab Police, and open courts will continue across the region under the directives of the Chief Minister.

Additionally, the RPO conducted surprise visits to Police Station Industrial Estate Phase II, Police Station Kunjah, and Police Station Mangowal. He reviewed the performance of the staff and issued directions for further improvement in public service delivery. RPO Cheema affirmed that Gujrat Police remain fully committed to public service and the provision of timely justice.