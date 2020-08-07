UrduPoint.com
RPO Holds Open Kachehri

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

RPO holds open kachehri

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak here on Friday held an open kachehri at his office to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The RPO said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority.

He said that open kachehries were part of Punjab government's policy for resolving the people's problems.

He listened to the complaints of people and issued instructions to the concerned officers.

Eight people attended the kachehri and submitted their complaints.

