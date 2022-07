SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood on Tuesday held an orderly room and listened to 20 appeals of officials.

According to a police spokesman, the RPO declared 14 appeals satisfactory while six were rejected.

Imran Mehmood also ordered to restore the services of three police constables and directedthem to report the Police Lines.