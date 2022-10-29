RPO holds orderly room

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Azhar Akram Saturday listened appeals of three police officers and personnel during the orderly room at his office.

Some two appeals were declared valid, while the answer of one appeal was termed unsatisfactory.

The RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues on merit asap.

Those showing negligence while on duty would be punished, the RPO added.