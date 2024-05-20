RPO Holds Orderly Room
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui listened to appeals of 103 police officers and personnel of the region during the orderly room held here on Monday.
In the light of the inquiry report, punishment was reduced in 31 appeals, 38 were rejected while re-inquiry orders were issued on five appeals.
Police personnel from Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar districts participated through video link while Sargodha police officers and personnel appeared in person in the orderly room.
Speaking on the occasion, the RPO advised police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.
Recent Stories
CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security
TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special secretary for provision of healthcare facilities to masses without interruption1 minute ago
-
Govt to provide all necessary assistance to students wishing to return from Kyrgyzstan11 minutes ago
-
Development Committee reviews progress of schemes under ADP21 minutes ago
-
597 profiteers arrested, 82 business points sealed31 minutes ago
-
MNA Iqbal Channar inaugurates Clinic on Wheels in Islamia Colony31 minutes ago
-
Cultural phenomenon: Tea cafes become social hubs in twin cities41 minutes ago
-
PID Peshawar holds seminar for KP journalists on countering fake news41 minutes ago
-
Timely justice at doorstep, federal ombudsman’s directives implemented in remote areas41 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on gambling den, five arrested41 minutes ago
-
Robbers take away gold jewellery, cash41 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab meets Sindh CM41 minutes ago
-
Farmers warned against burning crop waste51 minutes ago