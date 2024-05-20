Open Menu

RPO Holds Orderly Room

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui listened to appeals of 103 police officers and personnel of the region during the or­derly room held here on Monday.

In the light of the inquiry report, punishment was reduced in 31 appeals, 38 were rejected while re-inquiry orders were issued on five appeals.

Police personnel from Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar districts participated through video link while Sargodha police officers and personnel appeared in person in the orderly room.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO advised police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedica­tion.

