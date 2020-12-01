UrduPoint.com
RPO Holds Video Link Meeting With All DPOs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:25 PM

The protection of life and property of citizens is prime responsibility of the police force,said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Afzaal Kausar while presiding over a video link-meeting with DPOs here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The protection of life and property of citizens is prime responsibility of the police force,said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Afzaal Kausar while presiding over a video link-meeting with DPOs here.

He said that various training courses should be conducted for all the investigation officers, at police stations as well as SDO office level, in order to improve service delivery.

He directed that Police officers should personally ensure the security of all polio workers.

RPO Afzaal Kausar further directed that all the district police officers must ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders involved in anti-terrorist cases under investigation and all the pending cases should be completed on time.

The RPO directed the officers to make a comprehensive plan for finding lost children and take strict action against drug peddlers and gamblers. The meeting was attended by all DPOs of four districts and other concerned officers.

