UrduPoint.com

RPO Inaugurates 'Break The ICE' App

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2022 | 09:40 PM

RPO inaugurates 'Break the ICE' App

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood Saturday inaugurated "Break the ICE" App to control narcotics

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood Saturday inaugurated "Break the ICE" App to control narcotics.

During a seminar at the auditorium of Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) here on Saturday, he said that this was the first application of its kind which would play a pivotal role in controlling drug trafficking in the city.

He said that anyone could file complaint through this App against sale and purchase of narcotics. This application was available at Google Play and Apple IOS and it would also have the option if the complainant wanted to keep his name in secrecy.

This application would also help an addict person for his medical treatment.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor FMU Prof Dr Zafar Ali addressed the seminar and stressed the need to control narcotics which were playing havoc with the lives of people especially young generation.

The university students also staged a drama to highlight ill impact of drug addiction.

City Police Officer Faisalabad Omar Saeed Malik, District Police Officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot and teaching community of the university were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Google Young Sale Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Apple

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

58 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

1 hour ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

2 hours ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

2 hours ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.