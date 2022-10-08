RPO inaugurates 'Break the ICE' App

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood Saturday inaugurated "Break the ICE" App to control narcotics

During a seminar at the auditorium of Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) here on Saturday, he said that this was the first application of its kind which would play a pivotal role in controlling drug trafficking in the city.

He said that anyone could file complaint through this App against sale and purchase of narcotics. This application was available at Google Play and Apple IOS and it would also have the option if the complainant wanted to keep his name in secrecy.

This application would also help an addict person for his medical treatment.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor FMU Prof Dr Zafar Ali addressed the seminar and stressed the need to control narcotics which were playing havoc with the lives of people especially young generation.

The university students also staged a drama to highlight ill impact of drug addiction.

City Police Officer Faisalabad Omar Saeed Malik, District Police Officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot and teaching community of the university were also present.