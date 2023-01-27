UrduPoint.com

RPO Inaugurates CCTV Camera System For Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RPO inaugurates CCTV camera system for Lodhran

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Dr Moeen Masud formally inaugurated a control room at the DPO office to monitor activities in streets and bazaars of Lodhran city through the CCTV network on Friday.

During a visit to Lodhran, he was given a detailed briefing by DPO Kashif Aslam on the control room and monitoring process to maintain vigilance, said a police spokesman.

The RPO said that the system would help police bring the crime rate down significantly and maintain peace in the area and added that the coordinated CCTV system would help police fight crime effectively.

Moeen Masud also inaugurated a new firing range in Lodhran and observed the facility would improve the proficiency and morale of the police, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Multan Firing Police Visit Lodhran

Recent Stories

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

43 minutes ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

58 minutes ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jeni ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Jenin camp

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.