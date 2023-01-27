RPO inaugurates CCTV camera system for Lodhran

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Dr Moeen Masud formally inaugurated a control room at the DPO office to monitor activities in streets and bazaars of Lodhran city through the CCTV network on Friday.

During a visit to Lodhran, he was given a detailed briefing by DPO Kashif Aslam on the control room and monitoring process to maintain vigilance, said a police spokesman.

The RPO said that the system would help police bring the crime rate down significantly and maintain peace in the area and added that the coordinated CCTV system would help police fight crime effectively.

Moeen Masud also inaugurated a new firing range in Lodhran and observed the facility would improve the proficiency and morale of the police, the spokesman added.