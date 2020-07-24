RPO inaugurates different projects in Police Lines

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Sohail Habib Tajik on Friday inaugurated different projects in Police Lines here including a mess hall, state of the art auditorium, gymnasium, library hall and cafeteria.

Mess in the name of martyr constable Altaf Hussain (Tamgha-e-Shujaat) and auditorium in the name of martyr Sub-Inspector Irshad Hussain were inaugurated to facilitate the police personnel.

The RPO lauded efforts of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas made for providing modern facilities to police employees. The RPO checked quality of food and appreciated the facilities provided at the mess.

The CPO also briefed the RPO about different projects and said welfare of police personnel is my first priority.

He said, quality food, tea, coffee, juices and other items would be provided to the police personnel in the air-conditioned mess at affordable rates.

He said, different indoor games have also been arranged in the leisure center besides tv lounge facility in the mess hall.

The CPO informed that the process of providing modern facilities to police personnel will continue and many other projects would be completed in near future.