RPO inaugurates 'Digital, online conference room' at DPO office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Rana on Tuesday inaugurated the digital and online conference room at the DPO office.

SP Investigation Sargodha Abdul Wahab was also present on the occasion.

After the inauguration, the RPO Sargodha inspected the conference room and reviewed the changes made in it, keeping in view, the modern requirements of professional policing.

RPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said that in the current situation, the responsibilities of police had increased immensely which required excellent management to meet the limited resources.

He said that setting up of digital and online conference room at DPO office was a good initiative of Sargodha police, which would not only facilitate the monitoring of police performance but also save government resources and time by holding meetings through video link.

He inspected the information book on police investigation compiled under the supervision of DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed and appreciated the work of Sargodha Police.

The RPO said that the book would be helpful in rectifying the existing flaws in the police investigation, improving it and gaining expertise in new investigative matters.

On the occasion, DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed said the book was being sentto all police stations in future and it was also being made a part of investigationcourses at district level.