UrduPoint.com

RPO Inaugurates 'Digital, Online Conference Room' At DPO Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RPO inaugurates 'Digital, online conference room' at DPO office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Rana on Tuesday inaugurated the digital and online conference room at the DPO office.

SP Investigation Sargodha Abdul Wahab was also present on the occasion.

After the inauguration, the RPO Sargodha inspected the conference room and reviewed the changes made in it, keeping in view, the modern requirements of professional policing.

RPO Muhammad Faisal Rana said that in the current situation, the responsibilities of police had increased immensely which required excellent management to meet the limited resources.

He said that setting up of digital and online conference room at DPO office was a good initiative of Sargodha police, which would not only facilitate the monitoring of police performance but also save government resources and time by holding meetings through video link.

He inspected the information book on police investigation compiled under the supervision of DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed and appreciated the work of Sargodha Police.

The RPO said that the book would be helpful in rectifying the existing flaws in the police investigation, improving it and gaining expertise in new investigative matters.

On the occasion, DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed said the book was being sentto all police stations in future and it was also being made a part of investigationcourses at district level.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha All Government

Recent Stories

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short ..

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short-sighted move'

19 seconds ago
 Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

20 seconds ago
 83 more profiteers arrested in Peshawar

83 more profiteers arrested in Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Accountability Court convicts two outlaws in housi ..

Accountability Court convicts two outlaws in housing scheme scam, fined Rs 120 m ..

2 minutes ago
 Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

2 minutes ago
 Director Ombudsman asks DAO's to immediately resol ..

Director Ombudsman asks DAO's to immediately resolve pension cases of retired em ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.