RPO Inaugurates E-police Service In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

RPO inaugurates E-police service in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have launched E-Police service to make tracing of stolen vehicles, proclaimed offenders and other criminals through a mobile application here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the E-Police service here, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that the mobile application would help arrest criminals through ensuring identification of citizens during police patrolling and check posts. He said that computer and mobile application would be ensured at all police pickets .

He said that mobile application would not only help improve police performance but it would also be fruitful for controlling crime. He said that reorganization of Dolphin Squad was being made to control street crimes.

He said that the mobile application would also be used for monitoring of police officers and performance of on duty officials.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider gave briefing to regional police officer and also the officials about use of the mobile application.

