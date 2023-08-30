RPO inaugurates 'Green Pakistan Plantation' campaign at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday visited the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines after assuming the charge of his office

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday visited the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines after assuming the charge of his office.

On his arrival, a smartly dressed police contingent presented him salute. The RPO laid wreaths on the memorials of martyrs and prayed for their high ranks. He also inaugurated the 'Green Pakistan Plantation Campaign' by planting a sapling in the police lines.

The RPO paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the police martyrs, saying, the regional peace and stability were intact because of the sacrifices of martyrs.

He also visited the District Police Office (DPO) Dera where he inspected the 'Shuhada Desk' (Martyrs Desk). He instructed the staff of the Desk that the families of martyrs must be contacted once a week to listen their problems which should be resolved immediately.

"The martyrs have rendered their lives for the survival of the country and the nation," he remarked.

Meanwhile, he also visited the command and control center established in the DPO office wherein he was given a briefing by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani. The DPO apprised that the entry and exit points besides sensitive places of the district were being monitored through 287 installed secret cameras.

Later, the RPO presided over a high-level introductory meeting at Police Club Dera which was attended by the DPO, SP Investigation, SP Elite Force, DSP Headquarters, SDPOs, and all SHOs.

Addressing the meeting, the RPO said that ensuring good behaviours of police officers towards citizens and making the police department corruption-free were his priorities.

He said the police should play their role in protecting the life and property of the people and treat the masses in a polite, decent, and ethical manner, and all the available resources must be utilized for resolving public issues, he added.

He directed the police officers to perform their duties diligently and honestly, saying, the police officers who perform their duties honestly would be appreciated at every forum. Moreover, he said, strict action would be taken against those who caused disrepute for the department.

He ordered the police officers to take action in their respective areas to eradicate all types of crimes including smuggling, drugs, gambling, extortion, and others.