RPO Inaugurates Gymnasium, Badminton Court In Police Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mueen Masood here on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art gymnasium and a badminton court in Police Lines

Speaking on the occasion, he said that fitness was the first and foremost necessity of police officials and gymnasium and badminton court would help in implementing the plan and improving fitness level of the cops.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, DSP Legal Shehzad Alyana, DSPHeadquarters and others were also present on the occasion.

