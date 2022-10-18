RPO inaugurates gymnasium, badminton court in Police Lines

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mueen Masood here on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art gymnasium and a badminton court in Police Lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mueen Masood here on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art gymnasium and a badminton court in Police Lines.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that fitness was the first and foremost necessity of police officials and gymnasium and badminton court would help in implementing the plan and improving fitness level of the cops.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, DSP Legal Shehzad Alyana, DSPHeadquarters and others were also present on the occasion.