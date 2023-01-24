UrduPoint.com

RPO Inaugurates Khidmat Markaz At Garh Maharaja

January 24, 2023

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Sarfraz Ahmad Falki has inaugurated police Khidmat Markaz at Garh Maharaja, Jhang, on Tuesday

In a statement here, police spokesman said that the Khidmat Markaz would provide facilities of various kinds including vehicle verification, vehicle clearance certificates, report of missing documents, issuance of character certificates, police verification, verified copies of FIRs, renewal of driving licenses/international driving permits, issuance of learners' driving permits, registration of biodata of tenants, reports of missing children, reports of torture on women, etc.

Later, the RPO flanked by District Police Officer (DPO) Jhang Muhammad Rashid Hidayat also planted a sapling in the lawn of Khidmat Markaz in addition to visiting Garh Maharaja police station and checking its record and attendance of the police officials.

The RPO also directed the police officers to speed up the efforts and take appropriate measures for arresting street crimes at maximum extent in Jhang district, spokesman added.

