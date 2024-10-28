Open Menu

RPO Inaugurates New Driving School At Qasim Fort

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM

RPO inaugurates new driving school at Qasim Fort

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) In a commendable move aimed at promoting road safety and empowering citizens, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry inaugurated a new driving school at the Qasim Fort Service Center.

This driving school will cater to both men and women, providing a well-equipped, secure and supportive environment for learning essential driving skills, the RPO said.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by senior officials, including City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawarhan Khan, underscoring the importance of the initiative to the city's broader road safety and public welfare agenda.

The driving school offers flexible scheduling to accommodate diverse routines, ensuring that citizens can learn driving at their convenience. In a particularly progressive step, female traffic instructors have been appointed to train women, fostering a comfortable learning experience and encouraging women's participation in driving.

Training will cover, car and motorcycle driving, allowing learners to develop comprehensive skills, RPO mentioned while addressing the inaugural ceremony.

The RPO expressed the dedication of the Multan Regional Police to providing essential public services. He said that the new driving school was a significant step in offering the people of Multan an opportunity to learn driving in a safe and respectful environment.

“I invite everyone interested to visit the school and benefit from the expertise of our courteous, skilled instructors," he stated.

The initiative reflects the Multan Police’s commitment to improving public accessibility to essential services and ensuring that the community’s needs were met with professionalism and empathy. Citizens were encouraged to enroll and make the most of this excellent facility, where a welcoming atmosphere and qualified staff await them, the RPO added.

