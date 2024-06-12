Open Menu

RPO Inaugurates New Mess Hall At Police Lines, Vows Police Welfare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti on Wednesday said that all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of police force, saying the protection of lives and property of the people is the top priority of the force.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a newly constructed building of mess and kitchen at Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera Ismail Khan.

On this occasion, DPO Dera Nasir Mehmood, SP City Tayyab Jan, SP Saddar Khalid Usman, DSP headquarters and other police officers were also present.

After the inauguration, RPO Dera inspected the newly constructed kitchen and mess hall.

DPO Dera briefed the RPO about the newly constructed buildings and other ongoing projects.

The RPO said that welfare and health of the force is our responsibility as it can guarantee to have professional fighters who remain alert round-the-clock to eliminate crime and to protect the human life and property.

He assured that issues faced by police personnel and their families would be addressed as soon as possible and every possible step would be taken to ensure their welfare.

He said the police officials who earn good repute for the department would be awarded prizes.

However, he said, the black sheep of the department causing disrespect for the force would be given exemplary punishment. He urged the police personnel to perform their professional duties according to public expectations regardless of social contradictions and affiliations.

