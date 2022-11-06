RPO inaugurates new park for cops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood here on Sunday inaugurated a new park for police officials near Police Lines.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the park was named after first SP of Faisalabad, Sir Lionel Linton Tomkins and it would provide recreational facilities to the police officials.

Later, the RPO also inaugurated newly constructed CPO complex at Police Lines' parade ground and distributed cash prizes andcommendation certificates among the elite force Jawans who hadarrested the accused of a double-murder case from district kutchery.