RPO Inaugurates New Police Building

Sat 09th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

RPO inaugurates new police building

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja inaugurated the new building of police station Nishatabad here on Saturday.

He visited various parts of the building including front desk room, Muharrar room, interrogation room, conference room, rest rooms, wash rooms, kitchen, mess and separate lockups for male and female accused persons.

SSP Operation Muhammad Kashif Aslam, SP Admin Mirza Anjum Kamal, SP Madina Town Rizwan Tariq, DSP Nishatabad Fayyaz Khan, DSP Headquarter Ishtiaq Rasool, PRO to CPO Muneeb Ahsan and others were also present.

