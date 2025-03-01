Open Menu

RPO Inaugurates New Police Station At DHA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry inaugurated the newly established Police Station at DHA Multan here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by DHA Project Director Brigadier Rizwan Ahmed Ghumman and CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar while senior police officers, DHA administration and other notable figures of the city.

Addressing the ceremony, the regional police officer stated that the police station's establishment aims to provide swift and efficient policing services to the residents of DHA. He said that this modern facility represents a new model of citizen-friendly policing, ensuring high-quality services and prompt justice.

DHA Project Director Brigadier Rizwan Ahmed Ghumman assured full cooperation from the DHA administration in maintaining law and order. He described the initiative as a significant step toward improving security and safety for DHA residents.

Following the inauguration, RPO, CPO, and other senior officials toured the police station to inspect the advanced facilities.The RPO instructed the officers to maintain a professional and courteous approach toward the public to build stronger trust between citizens and the police.

