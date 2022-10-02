UrduPoint.com

RPO Inaugurates New PS Building Sillanwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 01:00 PM

RPO inaugurates new PS building Sillanwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha division Muhammad Azher Akram on Sunday inaugurated a new police station building in Sillanwali.

District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz and building officers briefed the RPO about the new building, said a police spokesman.

The DPO said the four-storey new building had been constructed over 19 kanal of land which was a masterpiece of modern construction. He said that modern cameras and alarm system had also been installed in the police station building for the best security.

On the occasion, RPO Muhammad Azher Akram said the police station Sillanwali was built in 1905 which had become redundant.

Later, RPO checked front desk, SHO office and Barracks. He also checked thecleanliness situation and section record. He also inquired about the standard offood provided to the detainees.

