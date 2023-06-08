RPO inaugurates newly constructed 'Chunda Check post' in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Ghafoor Afridi has said the safe check posts for protection of police personnel were need of the hour.

He stated this while inaugurating the newly constructed 'Chunda Check post' which was one of the main check posts in Dera Ismail Khan.

In view of the recent wave of terrorism, 'Chunda Check post' has been reactivated after its re-construction. On this occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, DSP Headquarters and DSP City were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, the RPO said the security of lives of police personnel was among his top priorities. All the check posts in the Dera range were being strengthened for the purpose.

He reviewed in detail the security arrangements of the check post. He checked the available personnel, arms and ammunition and the cameras installed at the check post.

Giving instructions to the on-duty police officers about the current situation, security and checking mechanism, the RPO said the use of bullet-proof jackets and helmets should always be ensured during duty.

He asked them to remain alert all the time and keep a close watch on suspicious persons.

The Dera police always played an active role against terrorism while being on the front line, he added.

He said the morale of the police was high and the department was ready to face all kinds of situations. The terrorist elements do not deserve any concession, he said.

He said no stone should be left unturned to ensure the safety of the people and provide them with a peaceful environment as a peaceful society was the guarantee to development and prosperity of any country.