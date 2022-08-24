RPO inaugurates 'Police Khidmat Center Counter' at SCCI

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Azhar Akram on Wednesday inaugurated 'Police Khidmat center counter' in the office building of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On the occasion RPO said that eleven different facilities would be available under one roof in police Khidmat center counter.

He said that business community is the backbone of the economy of any society.

The RPO also activated the Dispute Resolution committee to address the issues of the traders.

He said that the purpose of establishment of Khidmat center was to provide maximum facilities to the business community.

President SCCI Chaudhry Shoaib Ahmad Basra praised and thanked the RPO Mohammad Azhar Akram for setting up Police Khidmat Center Counter at Sargodha Chamber Office for the convenience of business community.