RPO inaugurates police Service center

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) 5th Police Service Center was inaugurated at the Regional Police office in order to provide all facilities to the public under one roof.

The facilities included a character certificate, registration of tenants, driving license learner permit, international driving license, renewal driving license, verification, copy of FIR and others.

Speaking on this occasion, RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that the Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar has clear instructions to provide maximum facilities to people.

The service centre has been established in the RPO office in this regard and its scope is being expanded further to facilitate the maximum number of people, he added.

The service centre would remain open from 9 am to 11 pm in the regional police office, where police officers have been assigned duty in two shifts.

The first shift will be from 9 am to 4 pm, while the second shift will be from 4 pm to 11 pm.