RPO inaugurates police stations in Daburi, Mishti Mela

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer Kohat (RPO), Muhammad Zafar Ali Thursday visited Orakzai and inaugurated Daburi and Msihti Mela Police Stations.

Addressing the inaugurating ceremonies, he said the government was working to improve infrastructure of police facilities and new police stations and check posts were being established for facilitation of the people.

He said that new initiatives of KP Police would not only improve policing but it would provide complainants favorable environment to register their complaints.

He urged police force to work with dedication and hoped that new police stations would help maintaining peace in the area.

The RPO also visited new buildings of Mishti Mela and Baburi Police Stations and discussed security matter with the police officials.