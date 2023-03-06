RPO inaugurates "Police Tahafuz Markiz" to facilitate masses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry on Sunday inaugurated "Police Tahafuz Markiz" at Shamsabad Chowk through which special persons, waif and homeless kids, transgenders and drug-addicted kids would be provided relief.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said as per the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the facilitation centre has been set up in the city.

He said police taking different initiatives to protect rights of the deserving people.

He said the transgender community would be provided legal and social assistance and their problems would be resolved on priority. He said a representative of the transgender community would be deployed in the "Markiz" to ensure the best services for them.

Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry maintained that keeping public facilitation on priority, the "Police Tahafuz Markiz" would be established in all districts of the region.

Giving a briefing to RPO, City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said maximum facilities would be provided to people in the "Markiz", adding that special arrangements have been made to ensure rehabilitation of drug-addicted kids and resolve problems of the transgender community.

He said male and female victim support officers would be deployed in the centre while a special representative of the transgender community would also be there to help their community.

SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, SP Gulgasht Division Babar Javed Joiya, SP Sadar Division Aziz Ahmed, SP Headquarters Rana Muhammad Ashraf and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.