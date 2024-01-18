Open Menu

RPO Inaugurates Safe City Project In Khanewal: RPO

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry inaugurated safe city project in district Khanewal during his visit on Thursday under the mission to control crime of providing sense of security to masses.

Speaking on the occasion, the regional police officer said that the project of a safe city was very important for the protection of properties and lives of the masses. He said that the Safe City project and the latest IT system would play the most important role in controlling crime and accelerating the investigation process. He said that the provision of justice on merit was a top priority to highlight the positive image of the police department.

Sohail Chaudhry said that revolutionary steps were being taken by the department under the command of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to restore the positive image of the department. He said that besides facilitating masses, various initiatives were taken for the welfare of the officials.

He stressed the need for the latest training in using technological techniques for the police force to face challenges to improve performance for public facilitation.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq gave a briefing to the regional police officer regarding the Safe City project and the initiatives being taken by the district police to control crime.

