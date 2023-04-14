RPO inaugurates 'Service Centre' in Shujaabad

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 09:25 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (Retd), Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, inaugurated the 'Service Centre at City police station Shujaabad here on Friday.

City Police Officer Mansoor-ul- Haq Rana, SSP Operations Muhammad Imran, Rana Ijaz Noon, Rana Shehr Yar Noon, Mujahid Ali Shah besides civil society and others were present.

RPO briefed the public in detail about the facilities available at the service centre. Earlier people had to travel a long distance to Multan to get these services and now it will be available to them at the service centre established in Shujaabad.

Which will not only save time but will also get rid of 50 kilometres long journey.

He further said that Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has clear directions about providing maximum facilities to the public under one roof. The service centre has been established in the City police station Shujaabad in this regard.

He further said that the establishment of more service centres in the Multan region was also being made so that the provision of facilities to the people could be continued.

Multan Region Police will continue its mission with the spirit of service, he concluded.

