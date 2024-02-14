Open Menu

RPO Inaugurates Solar Penal At Police Educator Public School

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 07:38 PM

RPO inaugurates solar penal at Police Educator Public School

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry inaugurated solar penal system at Police Educator Public school in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that installation of solar penal would help students continue their studies in upgraded environment. He said that the initiative would not only help saving money and time, but it would also

prevent the problem of loadshedding in the upcoming summer season.

He said that the department was taking various initiatives to ensure maximum relief to police officials and welfare of their families.

He said that the solar penal installation project would be made at different other schools where children of police officials and civilians would be benefited. He said that quality education was need of hour for bright future of the next generation.

Principal of the Police Educator Public School, Sobia Saqib lauded the efforts of the regional police officer for the initiative and said that it would help continue education without any interruption.

