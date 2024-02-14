RPO Inaugurates Solar Penal At Police Educator Public School
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry inaugurated solar penal system at Police Educator Public School in a ceremony held here on Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry inaugurated solar penal system at Police Educator Public school in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that installation of solar penal would help students continue their studies in upgraded environment. He said that the initiative would not only help saving money and time, but it would also
prevent the problem of loadshedding in the upcoming summer season.
He said that the department was taking various initiatives to ensure maximum relief to police officials and welfare of their families.
He said that the solar penal installation project would be made at different other schools where children of police officials and civilians would be benefited. He said that quality education was need of hour for bright future of the next generation.
Principal of the Police Educator Public School, Sobia Saqib lauded the efforts of the regional police officer for the initiative and said that it would help continue education without any interruption.
Recent Stories
CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG
Best schoolteachers honoured
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara6 minutes ago
-
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi6 minutes ago
-
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal9 minutes ago
-
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG9 minutes ago
-
Best schoolteachers honoured9 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him4 minutes ago
-
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues4 minutes ago
-
NA session to be summoned as per law: Solangi4 minutes ago
-
E-Kutchehri resolves LESCO customers' complaints swiftly4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues to prevent power pilferage4 minutes ago