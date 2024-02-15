RPO Inaugurates Special Initiative Police Station Mian Channu
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary along with DPO Rana Umar Farooq and Arshad Nadeem inaugurated Special Initiative Police Station Sadar Mian Channu.
DSP Mian Channu Muhammad Saleem Khan, SHO Rao Zeeshan, In-charge Development Waqar Bhatti and other police officers were present.
RPO made detailed inspection of the waiting room, conciliation committee room, front desk, SHO room, departments related to the working affairs of the police.
DPO gave briefing about policing facilities and services, practical measures to make police working more efficient and provide modern policing, best environment and facilities in police stations and complete brief on transfer of 11 police stations of Khanewal to Special Initiative Police Stations protocol.
RPO while appreciating the excellent work of DPO Khanewal and his team said that the establishment of Special Initiative Police Stations under the police and people-friendly policy of IG Punjab Dr.
Usman Anwar was a great step and the initiative and the police station is proving to be a milestone in changing the Thana culture. The purpose of Special Initiative Police Stations was to provide services to the citizens in a clean and comfortable environment with trained public public-friendly staff by eliminating the traditional concept of police stations so that the citizens feel safe in the police stations.
He further said that zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against those responsible for corruption and abuse of authority.
He directed the police officials Police officers to resolve the problems of the citizens while treating them politely.
