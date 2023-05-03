RPO inaugurates two driving schools

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 11:25 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Wednesday inaugurated driving schools at Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala to impart driving skills to people at their doorstep.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that it was the demand of residents of both cities and announced that more driving schools would be established in other areas to facilitate masses.

Later, the RPO inaugurated the newly constructed office of the SSP Operations Multan.

He said the basic purpose of the police office was to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He said the new offices were being constructed by keeping in view the easy access of the public.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir, City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana and others were also present on the occasion.

