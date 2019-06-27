UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Inaugurates Two New Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:46 PM

RPO inaugurates two new police stations

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Capt. (retd) Faroze Shah has inaugurated two new police stations at Wana and Sarokai areas to improve the law and order situation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Capt. (retd) Faroze Shah has inaugurated two new police stations at Wana and Sarokai areas to improve the law and order situation.

On this occasion, District Police Officer, North Waziristan, Ateeq Wazeer also accompanied by the RPO.

RPO assured the people to setup reconciliation committees in these police stations for speedy justice to the people.

Faroze Shah also distributed shields and commendation certificates among police officers.

He said that the safety of citizens of the topmost priority of police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

\378

Related Topics

North Waziristan Police Law And Order Dera Ismail Khan Wana

Recent Stories

535 'phone walkers' killed by Dhaka trains

57 seconds ago

Kingfisher poaches Carrefour's Asia boss as new CE ..

58 seconds ago

Kyrgyz parliament votes to strip ex-president's im ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Breaches in Syria Ov ..

1 minute ago

BISE Abbottabad announces Matric, class 9th and 10 ..

32 minutes ago

Hungarian ‘Popeye’ looking to set new Guinness ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.