RPO inaugurates two new police stations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Capt. (retd) Faroze Shah has inaugurated two new police stations at Wana and Sarokai areas to improve the law and order situation.

On this occasion, District Police Officer, North Waziristan, Ateeq Wazeer also accompanied by the RPO.

RPO assured the people to setup reconciliation committees in these police stations for speedy justice to the people.

Faroze Shah also distributed shields and commendation certificates among police officers.

He said that the safety of citizens of the topmost priority of police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

